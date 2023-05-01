Four star review for Nisbet’s Tower

From left: Gordon Smith, VisitScotland; Tracy Duffy, Gunsgreen manager and Riddell Graham, chairman, Gunsgreen House Trustees.

The assessor who visited the property commented on the “excellent level of accommodation” and highlighted the refurbishment work carried out and the willingness to make changes to meet the QA criteria.

The final assessment report provides a wide range of supporting comments and advice to encourage further actions to strengthen the award in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the award, Riddell Graham, chairman of the Gunsgreen House Trustees, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a clear endorsement and recognition of all the work our manager, Tracy Duffy, has put in to improve the overall quality of the visitor experience at Nisbet’s Tower.

"It’s been a tough couple of years with Covid-19 forcing closure of the accommodation and attraction, the significant damage to the roof caused by Storm Arwen and the impact of water ingress on the cellar areas which has meant we have been unable to open the attraction since the end of 2020.

“I am, however, really excited about the work currently underway by PLB consultants, funded by Scottish Borders Council and the Crown Estate Coastal Communities Fund, who are looking at the whole future of Gunsgreen.

"A report is expected in May which will provide recommendations for the Trustees in relation to the creation of a much needed new visitor attraction and improvements to the self-catering accommodation in the Merchant’s House”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VisitScotland destination development director Gordon Smith said: “Congratulations to Gunsgreen House on receiving a 4-Star QA Award for their self-catering accommodation, Nisbet's Tower.

"This is a fantastic achievement for the business, that reflects their commitment to providing a quality experience within a unique and historic location in the coastal town of Eyemouth.

“With the opening of the coast-to-coast cycle route between Eyemouth and Stranraer later this year, this award comes at an exciting time for tourism in the South of Scotland as we continue to support the recovery of this valuable part of our economy.