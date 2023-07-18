News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Forum to give youths a voice

A new Youth Advisory Forum that aims to give young people the chance to help shape the economy of the South of Scotland is set to be launched.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Melissa Gunn, Youth Programmes Lead at SOSE.Melissa Gunn, Youth Programmes Lead at SOSE.
Melissa Gunn, Youth Programmes Lead at SOSE.

Recruitment is now underway to find members to join the new South of Scotland Enterprise Youth Advisory Forum, set up to help the organisation better understand the economic issues that are impacting young people living and working across the South.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is looking for a diverse group of young people aged 16 to 25 who live in Dumfries and Galloway or the Borders to become members of the forum for an initial two-year period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members will work as a team directly with SOSE’s Youth Programmes Lead Melissa Gunn, as well as other SOSE colleagues and will be asked to give their views on wide range of areas that are of interest across the region’s economic and community development agency.

Ms Gunn (pictured) said: “We are keen to work with young people from all different kinds of backgrounds from across the south, and we would particularly like to hear from those who have never been involved in anything like this before.

Most Popular

“This forum will give SOSE the chance to better understand the economic issues that are impacting the young people of our region and gives young people the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

For more information, and to submit your application, go to www.southofscotlandenterprise.com/youthadvisoryforum by August 21.

Related topics:SOSERecruitmentBorders