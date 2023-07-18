Forum to give youths a voice

Melissa Gunn, Youth Programmes Lead at SOSE.

Recruitment is now underway to find members to join the new South of Scotland Enterprise Youth Advisory Forum, set up to help the organisation better understand the economic issues that are impacting young people living and working across the South.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is looking for a diverse group of young people aged 16 to 25 who live in Dumfries and Galloway or the Borders to become members of the forum for an initial two-year period.

Members will work as a team directly with SOSE’s Youth Programmes Lead Melissa Gunn, as well as other SOSE colleagues and will be asked to give their views on wide range of areas that are of interest across the region’s economic and community development agency.

Ms Gunn (pictured) said: “We are keen to work with young people from all different kinds of backgrounds from across the south, and we would particularly like to hear from those who have never been involved in anything like this before.

“This forum will give SOSE the chance to better understand the economic issues that are impacting the young people of our region and gives young people the opportunity to have their voices heard.”