Former Wren Mary's 105 happy years

Mary Crawford, who is celebrating her 105th birthday in Melrose on March 3.

And what a life she has had, since being born at Borstal Manor on March 3, 1917, where her father, a colonel, was posted.

In 1942, Mary joined the Women's Royal Naval Service (the Wrens), her first posting being under Lord Louis Mountbatten.

She was promoted to second officer in 1943. Her job was to ensure timely delivery of equipment and supplies for the warships at Scapa and she was posted to Orkney in around 1944.

In early 1945 she left Orkney for the last time, sailing on the 56,000 ton Dutch troopship Nieuwe Amsterdam from Greenock to Australia. On arrival, she became the secretary to the commander.

After the war, Mary and her sister purchased a flat in London and their brother moved in as well.

There, she was quite the socialite, on one occasion making the front page of the Evening Standard in company with Stirling Moss.

She also worked for the Egypt Exploration Society in Doughty Mews for many years and later became an honorary member.

As she progressed in years, she had a stay at St Wilfrid’s Convent in Chelsea, being cared for by nuns, until it closed, before moving north to St John’s, where she has spent four happy years settling happily into the quiet life of a centenarian.

And the secret to her long, happy (and eventful) life?