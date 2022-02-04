Former Innerleithen mill to become mountain bike innovation centre

David Mundell MP, Scottish Borders Council leader Mark Rowley and Iain Stewart, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, at Caerlee Mill.

The Borders town is already a Mecca for bike enthusiasts, hosting world-class downhill events, and now, together with the proposed Tweed Valley Bike Park and Trail Lab, the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre is being lauded a key development for the South of Scotland, and is predicted to contribute £141m in Gross Value Added and create over 400 jobs in the South of Scotland over 10 years.

All three sites will operate as Net Zero facilities.

The UK Government is investing £19million into the project as part of its £265m investment in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, along with the Scottish Government investment of £85m.

Plans will now be moved forward to renovate the building, with a planning application expected to be submitted in the spring.

Councillor Mark Rowley, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “The purchase of Caerlee Mill for the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre is an important milestone. It means we can now move ahead with our exciting plans to build on the already well-established reputation of the Tweed Valley as one of the world’s top mountain biking destinations.

"This project also supports one of our core strategic themes for the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, of supporting business, innovation and skills across the region, which will in turn stimulate business growth and create a more diverse regional economy.”

SOSE chair, Professor Russel Griggs OBE, added: “We are delighted to have made this important step forward for this hugely exciting project for Innerleithen, the Tweed Valley and the South of Scotland.

“While there is hard work ahead, we are looking forward to working with our partners to establish the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre and Tweed Valley Bike Park and Trail Lab as a sustainable base for the industry to grow and help create new, skilled jobs in the South of Scotland.”

Any businesses interested in getting involved in the centre should contact SOSE via www.southofscotlandenterprise.com/contact-us.

Professor Nick Antonopoulos, Vice Principal for Research and Innovation at Edinburgh Napier University, said: “This is a significant development in our journey towards establishing the world’s first Mountain Bike Innovation Centre.

"The new facilities will build on the fantastic research Edinburgh Napier has been carrying out through the Mountain Bike Centre of Scotland since 2012.

“There will be a step change in research opportunities across a range of academic disciplines, including exercise science, public health, engineering, inclusion, product design, artificial intelligence, big data and tourism, leading to the delivery of positive societal impact in terms of wellbeing and sustainability.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: "This is a significant milestone for creating the world's first Mountain Bike Innovation Centre which will strengthen the Borderlands' reputation as a superb location for the sport.