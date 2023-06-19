News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Forces flag is flying

Scottish Borders Council is flying the Armed Forces Day flag at its headquarters in Newtown St Boswells this week. Armed Forces Day, on Saturday, June 24, is celebrated annually to commemorate the service of men and women in the forces.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
The flag raising ceremony held at Scottish Borders Council today.The flag raising ceremony held at Scottish Borders Council today.
The flag raising ceremony held at Scottish Borders Council today.

The flag was raised at a ceremony in Newtown on Monday by two members of 6 SCOTS, a Reserve Infantry Battalion within The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Also present were a number of veterans' charities.

Councillor John Greenwell, champion for armed forces and veterans, said: "I am delighted that Scottish Borders Council is once again supporting Armed Forces Day. The support shown by our local communities throughout this week is also appreciated, as we come together in recognising the efforts of all those who work so hard to maintain the safety and security of our nation.”

Related topics:Scottish Borders Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us