Forces flag is flying
Scottish Borders Council is flying the Armed Forces Day flag at its headquarters in Newtown St Boswells this week. Armed Forces Day, on Saturday, June 24, is celebrated annually to commemorate the service of men and women in the forces.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
The flag was raised at a ceremony in Newtown on Monday by two members of 6 SCOTS, a Reserve Infantry Battalion within The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Also present were a number of veterans' charities.
Councillor John Greenwell, champion for armed forces and veterans, said: "I am delighted that Scottish Borders Council is once again supporting Armed Forces Day. The support shown by our local communities throughout this week is also appreciated, as we come together in recognising the efforts of all those who work so hard to maintain the safety and security of our nation.”