Forces flag is flying

The flag was raised at a ceremony in Newtown on Monday by two members of 6 SCOTS, a Reserve Infantry Battalion within The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Also present were a number of veterans' charities.

Councillor John Greenwell, champion for armed forces and veterans, said: "I am delighted that Scottish Borders Council is once again supporting Armed Forces Day. The support shown by our local communities throughout this week is also appreciated, as we come together in recognising the efforts of all those who work so hard to maintain the safety and security of our nation.”