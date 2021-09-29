Food Train on track for Boxtober

Food Train volunteers with some of the boxes which can be sponsored.

The charity has launched a fundraising campaign, through which people can sponsor the boxes which carry essential groceries delivered to those who would otherwise struggle with shopping for just £10 each.

And, as part of the fundraising push throughout October, it is demonstrating how the support makes a difference to its shopping service volunteers’ work to ensure older people across the region do not go without vital supplies and life-enhancing social contact.

Emma Black, Food Train’s national fundraising and marketing manager, said: “To sponsor a box may seem a simple act, but it is one that genuinely makes a difference to our work, helping older people across the Borders to live healthier and better lives in their own homes.

“Our volunteers have never met more demand than they have in the past couple of years. The ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of older people has highlighted the very real need for what we do, and how sponsoring our work makes a real difference.

“BOXtober has become a valuable part of our work to ensure we are best equipped to meet the demands we face.”

Last year’s fundraiser exceeded expectations with just over 600 boxes across Scotland sponsored. The charity hopes for even more this time around.

Each sponsored box, which will stay in the region where the pledge is made, will be labelled to recognise the donation for a year. Companies can also have their logos included.

As part of its social media drive supporting BOXtober, Food Train is highlighting the facts that: £10 will provide one new shopping delivery box; £20 will buy a volunteer’s uniform; £30 will buy a range of equipment valuable to ensuring deliveries are made; and £50 will provide enough fuel for 175 grocery deliveries.

The campaign comes as Food Train also seeks more volunteers. People can support its work by completing shopping lists in supermarkets or delivering them.