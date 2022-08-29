Focusing on cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith Cleghorn at the Focus Centre in Galashiels.

Thought to be the first event of its kind to be held in the Borders, the drop-in event was organised by the Focus committee, which began as a budget cookery advice talk, but as nightmare stories of the expected burgeoning cost of fuel, gas and electric hit home, several organisations said they would like to take part.

The Focus Centre’s Tracey Alder told The Southern: “We have a user group at Focus who show people what they can cook on a budget using a slow cooker.

"They asked if they could have a date in September to promote this.

“Judith Cleghorn and I thought it a good idea to just ask a few more organisations like the Housing Associations, but it grew arms and legs and suddenly I was getting contacted by everyone wanting to come along.

“It’s the first of its kind and we would like to promote it so other towns can do the same.

“Everyone is going to struggle. We are even going to be opening the Focus up for somewhere people can drop in for a warm and a bite to eat in the winter months.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”