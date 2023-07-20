Flying the tourism flag

Delicious treats from the Out-there Artisan coffee shop in Jedburgh.

The Ghillie B&B in Melrose is up for best B&B or Guest House Experience, along with Queensberry House in Moffat and the Nithbank Country Estate in Thornhill.

In the Best Bar or Pub category, the newly-reopened Cross Keys in Ettrickbridge is looking to take the crown, while Out-there Artisan of Jedburgh and the Allanton Inn in Berwickshire take on Gather in Gatehouse of Fleet for Best Eating Experience.

For Best Hotel Experience, the Cringletie Hotel near Peebles takes on The Selkirk Arms in Kirkcudbright and the Cairndale in Dumfries.

Tiny Home Borders in Hawick is also up for an award.

Beirhope Alpacas, of Hownam near Kelso and Ridelines in Innerleithen are up against Kitchen Coos and Ewes in Newton Stewart for Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience, and Tiny Home Borders in Hawick take on the Arden Holiday Cottage in Dumfries and the Loch Ken Eco Bothies in Castle Douglas for Best Self-Catering Accommodation.

The newly-refurbished Trimontium Museum in Melrose takes on Dalscone Farm Park and The Devil’s Porridge Museum in Eastriggs for the Best Visitor Attraction, as well as Dalscone again for the Innovation in Tourism category.

The Celebrating Thriving Communities category sees Devil’s Porridge go up against the Go Wild Scotland Community Interest Group in Selkirk, and the KPT Development Trust in Thornhill.

The ever-popular Borders Book Festival in Melrose is up against the Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Trad Music and Dance Festival, the Spring Fling Open Studios in Dumfries and the Stranraer Oyster Festival for Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival.

Eilidh Cox, owner of Out-there Artisan in Jedburgh, up for Best Eating Experience, said: "The pandemic has been such a test to many businesses and being able to continue to build and expand Out-there Artisan by being shortlisted for the regional award fills me with pride.