Flute band couple awarded Selkirk Personality of the Year 2024

​On Friday evening, Moira and Douglas Squance were the choice of Selkirk Merchant Company at their Winter Function in Selkirk Rugby Club to receive the Jim Oliver Memorial Award for the Selkirk Personality of the Year for 2024.

​The award is in recognition of over 50 years’ service to Selkirk Flute Band. In particular, it is recognition of their contribution in teaching the flute to youngsters in the town, and running the band over many years.

Selkirk Flute Band plays a big part in Selkirk Common Riding, be it playing on Appointment Night, playing as the Senior Burgh Officer Cries the Burley on the Nicht Afore the Morn, or on Common Riding morning when it parades round the town from 4am, visiting the Provost’s house before collecting the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer and marching to the West Port in time for the First Drum at 6am. There is something special about being wakened by the Flute Band marching past in the early hours on Common Riding morning.

The Flute band also plays at various other events throughout the year, including Scott’s Selkirk and the Yarrow Show.

Moira and Dougie Squance with the Master of Selkirk Merchant Company Falconer Grieve. (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

In the early 1970s an appeal by the town council for new members to learn the flute was made as the band was down to just six elderly players.

Jimmy ‘Cookie’ Brown volunteered his three daughters Elaine, Moira, and Anne.

They were taught by the band master John Watson.

In 1974 Moira married Dougie Squance, who joined the band as side drummer, playing beside Colin Watson.

Dougie and Moira had two sons Steven and Colin, Steven playing flute and Colin playing drums. By this time Moira's younger brothers Dave and Alan had become members as well. Later nephews Chris, Stuart and Allan, and niece Laura all joined the band.

The family story doesn’t end there as daughter-in-law Lorraine, granddaughter Emma and grandsons Ross and Callum have also joined the band.

The Jim Oliver Memorial Award – presented to Dougie and Moira by Master of Selkirk Merchant Company Falconer Grieve – has been presented annually since 2002 by Selkirk Merchant to an individual who has made a special contribution to the life of the town and its surrounding areas.

The award was donated by Isobel Oliver in memory of her late husband, Ex-Master Jim Oliver.