Floral Peebles poppy garden tribute on display for November

The poppy display created by Floral Peebles will remain in place until the end of the month.

​Floral Peebles created a Tribute Garden ahead of Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day in the Old Town area.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden is a tribute to anyone that has contributed to the well-being and safety of others, whether that be a relative or friend, someone involved in the Armed Forces or someone in the community – it’s just a way of saying thank you.

John Falla, who came up with the idea, has heard some amazing stories from people who have sponsored a poppy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers were helped with the assembly by the joint summer plant sponsors Blackwood & Smith solicitors and the Castle Warehouse retailers.

Contact with John can be made on messenger if anyone would like to make a donation which will then go to Poppyscotland.

This display will be in place until the end of November.