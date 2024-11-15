Floral Peebles poppy garden tribute on display for November

By Kevin McRoberts
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:00 GMT
The poppy display created by Floral Peebles will remain in place until the end of the month.The poppy display created by Floral Peebles will remain in place until the end of the month.
The poppy display created by Floral Peebles will remain in place until the end of the month.
​Floral Peebles created a Tribute Garden ahead of Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day in the Old Town area.

The garden is a tribute to anyone that has contributed to the well-being and safety of others, whether that be a relative or friend, someone involved in the Armed Forces or someone in the community – it’s just a way of saying thank you.

John Falla, who came up with the idea, has heard some amazing stories from people who have sponsored a poppy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The volunteers were helped with the assembly by the joint summer plant sponsors Blackwood & Smith solicitors and the Castle Warehouse retailers.

Contact with John can be made on messenger if anyone would like to make a donation which will then go to Poppyscotland.

This display will be in place until the end of November.

Related topics:Old TownArmed Forces
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice