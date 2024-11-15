Floral Peebles poppy garden tribute on display for November
The garden is a tribute to anyone that has contributed to the well-being and safety of others, whether that be a relative or friend, someone involved in the Armed Forces or someone in the community – it’s just a way of saying thank you.
John Falla, who came up with the idea, has heard some amazing stories from people who have sponsored a poppy.
The volunteers were helped with the assembly by the joint summer plant sponsors Blackwood & Smith solicitors and the Castle Warehouse retailers.
Contact with John can be made on messenger if anyone would like to make a donation which will then go to Poppyscotland.
This display will be in place until the end of November.