Flock to the Borders
Several Borders venues are hosting a special exhibition of artistic sheep sculptures in the lead-up to the Royal Highland Show (June 22-25).
The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) ‘Flock to the Show’ public art trail heads to its final locations across the Borders, Edinburgh, and the Lothians until June 4.
The campaign celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.
The art trail features 38 spectacular sheep sculptures, decorated by artists from across the UK, including Borders-based artist Eilidh Geddes. Designed to engage visitors of all ages, the trail will also raise awareness of different causes related to farming, including regenerative agriculture, rural isolation and climate change.
Eilidh has been creating realistic animal portraits for more than a decade.
Having found a passion for agricultural research, Eilidh settled in the Borders while pursuing a Ph.D. at Moredun Research Institute, investigating sustainable parasite control on Scottish hill and upland sheep farms.
Her sheep, ‘A Land of Parasites’ depicts the contrast between our picturesque landscapes and the hidden parasite challenge that lies within. The purpose of Elidh’s design was to bring awareness to this issue, bringing together her research on sustainable parasite control, and work as a pet portrait artist.
Gordon Gray, director at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: “Don't miss out on your last chance to catch a glimpse of these incredible sculptures as Flock to the Show comes to a close. They're scattered all over Edinburgh, the Lothians, and the Scottish Borders, so make sure to check them out before it's too late.”
The sheep can be found at Abbotsford House, Galashiels; Bonnington Farm, Peebles; Mayfield Garden Centre, Kelso; and the Jedburgh iCentre.
The flock will be auctioned in September this year to raise funds that will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects in the rural sector dedicated to mental health, sustainability, succession, and women in agriculture.