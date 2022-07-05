Flats set to be flattened

Waverley Housing has appointed Daltons Demolition Limited as its preferred contractor, in the Upper Langlee Regeneration Programme. Demolition of Phase 1, includes the demolition of 97 properties and 64 garages, likely to begin in late August.
David Gordon, chair of Waverley Housing said: "This is an important milestone in the redevelopment of Upper Langlee. The whole process began several years ago, but the beginning of demolition marks the most visible sign yet of the commitment that Waverley and our partners have made to the long-term improvement of the area. We are investing in the community and in the foreseeable future look forward to seeing new and more attractive housing being built.”