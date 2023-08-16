First stage of revamp at Borders holiday park is completed

The upgrades, which celebrate the site’s history and natural surroundings, are part of a £8 million investment in Springwood Estate Holiday Park which will take place over the coming years.

The revamp, which celebrates the site’s history and natural surroundings, are part of an £8m investment in Springwood Estate Holiday Park, which will take place over the coming years.

Located near Kelso, the park was purchased by Cove UK in July 2022. Within a year of ownership, the company has delivered its first phase of redevelopment on the site.

The works, designed by architects UNICK Consulting, include 29 new luxury holiday homes complete with driveways, a communal firepit community space and a play area surrounded by natural wildflowers, and bordered by the River Teviot. Five new riverside premium lodges have also been built, designed with glass-faced balustrades, hot tubs, wildflower gardens and open space wide lawns.

Additionally, the historic Roxburgh house stables have been refurbished to create a purpose-built luxury owners’ lounge featuring indoor and outdoor dining and social spaces, a sunken garden, with rustic firepits set within the original cobbled courtyard.

Kyle Robertson, general manager at the park, said: “Springwood is a tranquil holiday haven immersed in nature – and these upgrades go a long way to improving the park and the amenities on offer.

“The new lodges are of a really high specification and will appeal to small groups, couples and families who want high-end, beautifully-designed accommodation. Our new bar and owners’ lounge area welcomes everyone – it’s open to owners, hire fleet guests and residents of the retirement village with ample parking spaces, lovely indoor and outdoor areas, and it’s dog-friendly.

“The upgrades will help us, as a business, meet the demand for the ever-growing number of guests exploring this wonderful part of the country. We’ve seen a huge rise in demand already.

“In addition to the new accommodation and facilities, we have also opened up the entire park to focus on dog-friendly walks and riverside strolls along the banks of the River Teviot.