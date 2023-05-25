First photos of shy songbird
An intrepid twitcher has captured images of a new-to-the Borders bird on the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Bemersyde Moss reserve near the River Tweed.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:59 BST
This is the first sighting for the area of a Cetti’s warbler, which suggests songbird’s range is beginning to spread northwards. Named after 18th century zoologist Francesco Cetti, the Cetti’s warbler is more often heard than seen, making a bubbling call from dense cover of willow scrub, marshes and nettlebeds.
Normally resident in Southern England and South Wales, the warblers are rich chestnut-brown above and grey below, with a pale throat. They have a long, often cocked, tail.
It took Alistair Cutter five visits to capture his photo.