First photos of shy songbird

An intrepid twitcher has captured images of a new-to-the Borders bird on the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Bemersyde Moss reserve near the River Tweed.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:59 BST
Alistair Cutter took five visits to Bemersyde to capture images of this Cetti’s warbler.Alistair Cutter took five visits to Bemersyde to capture images of this Cetti’s warbler.
Alistair Cutter took five visits to Bemersyde to capture images of this Cetti’s warbler.

This is the first sighting for the area of a Cetti’s warbler, which suggests songbird’s range is beginning to spread northwards. Named after 18th century zoologist Francesco Cetti, the Cetti’s warbler is more often heard than seen, making a bubbling call from dense cover of willow scrub, marshes and nettlebeds.

Normally resident in Southern England and South Wales, the warblers are rich chestnut-brown above and grey below, with a pale throat. They have a long, often cocked, tail.

It took Alistair Cutter five visits to capture his photo.

