First Minister resigns: reaction

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation at Bute House.

Ms Sturgeon said she knew "in my head and in my heart" that this was the right time to step down, adding that the decision was not a reaction to recent pressures, but came from "a deeper and longer-term assessment".

Her SNP colleague, Christine Graham, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, praised Ms Sturgeon for her achievements during her eight years in charge.

She said: “I entered parliament at the same time as Nicola Sturgeon in 1999 and have seen her progress from opposition person on a range of portfolios to Deputy First Minister to First Minister.

"I’ve had my small disagreements with her over the years over policy, but I have huge admiration for how she has served Scotland.

“No-one has achieved more in elected office for the SNP, for Scottish politics and for the people and communities of Scotland. She has been involved in delivering the Borders Railway, bringing the Great Tapestry of Scotland to Galashiels and funding new schools across the region.

"She has also pioneered free prescriptions, extended early learning and childcare, introduced 12 new social security benefits and much more in the interests of ordinary folk.

“Her courage and compassion became particularly important during the two years of Covid when in her broadcasts she kept us all informed as to what was happening and what we were able to do to stay safe. I know that many people tuned in so that they understood what was happening in this fast-moving situation.

“We are all human beings as well as politicians. It’s a very different world from 1999 and all politicians, especially prominent politicians, can be and are subject to intense scrutiny, criticism and beyond, even to brutality. No one has borne that more than Nicola Sturgeon.

“Nicola has served Scotland and the SNP with distinction and has showcased the very best of our nation to the world.

“I respect her decision, while also lamenting the loss of her compassion, intellect, foresight, energy, drive, and passion from frontline politics. She’ll find a warm welcome from me on the back benches.”

Meanwhile, opponent Rachael Hamilton MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said: “No matter what political views you hold, we can all appreciate that serving in high office is tough and it puts real pressure on family life.

“It’s the right time for Nicola Sturgeon to resign. Her record has not lived up to people’s expectations. Her focus on another independence referendum and divisive politics is not what the people of the Borders need.

“Despite her assertion that short term issues did not play a part in her downfall, it’s clear her recent disastrous policy strategy choices have.