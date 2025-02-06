First Minister attends Burns Night celebration in the Borders

First Minister John Swinney was a very welcome guest at the Burns Supper.

​In the words of the First Minister on his social media pages, Tweeddale Branch SNP hosted a “joyful and buoyant” Burns Supper in Eddleston Village Hall last Friday evening.

Auld friends and new, from near and far, gathered in the jam-packed hall to enjoy a memorable evening celebrating the life and works of Robert Burns.

The gathering was hosted by local Councillor Marshall Douglas the Convener of Tweeddale Branch, and a member of the SNP’s National Executive Committee. He started the evening off by welcoming all the assembled guests and speakers.

The haggis was piped in by local piper, Ewan Ross, followed by a rousing Address to the Haggis by Derek Pretswell, all the way from Oban. Helen Calder recited the Selkirk Grace before the company sat down for traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

The branch was delighted that the First Minster, John Swinney, accepted an invitation to the Burns Supper. He delivered an excellent tribute to the Bard with his Toast to the Immortal Memory.

Former Borders MP, Calum Kerr entertained the audience with his Toast to the Lassies and Maree Todd MSP and Minister for Social Care, responded with a feisty Toast to the Laddies.

Local MSP, Christine Grahame ended proceedings with a hilarious and moving Toast to

Scotland.

“We were really pleased to hear that we were the only Burns Supper that the First Minister has spoken at this year. It means a lot to our branch to be honoured in this way,” said event MC, Branch Convener Councillor Marshall Douglas.

He added: “It was a fantastic, convivial evening and such an amazing celebration of our national Bard.

“There were plenty of laughs and brilliant tributes from our speakers, it was a great team effort all round, great music and songs from the wonderful, local HLI Ceilidh Band and a delicious three course meal, prepared and served by the team from Giovanni’s Bistro in Penicuik.”