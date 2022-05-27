First look at the Wee Crook

The first annual Rhubarbfest promises an afternoon full of fun and entertainment at the recently-refurbished cafe, with competitions, cream teas, live music from the Robert Fish Band, a treasure hunt and opening of the Tweedsmuir Jubilee Orchard, which is a part of the ongoing works to turn the neglected gardens and grounds of the Crook back into a valuable community resource, which will be officially opened by Sir Hew Strachan, Lord Lieutenant of Tweeddale, and Deputy Lieutenant Finlay Smith.
The refurbishment work has involved an investment of more than £600,000, funded by a range of organisations, including Scottish Borders Council (through the South of Scotland Enterprise Fund); the Clyde and Glenkerie Wind Farm Community Funds and Garfield Weston Foundation.