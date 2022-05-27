First look at the Wee Crook

The first annual Rhubarbfest promises an afternoon full of fun and entertainment at the recently-refurbished cafe, with competitions, cream teas, live music from the Robert Fish Band, a treasure hunt and opening of the Tweedsmuir Jubilee Orchard, which is a part of the ongoing works to turn the neglected gardens and grounds of the Crook back into a valuable community resource, which will be officially opened by Sir Hew Strachan, Lord Lieutenant of Tweeddale, and Deputy Lieutenant Finlay Smith.