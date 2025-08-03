Firefighters launch fundraiser for adorable Borders boy with terminal cancer

Jaxon is spending is final days full of adventures thanks to kind-spirited donators.

​​Big-hearted firefighters have rallied behind a Borders family who faced the heartbreaking news that their four-year-old son has just weeks to live.

A fundraiser has been launched by colleagues at Kelso Fire Station in support of firefighter Steven Finn and his partner Lisa Graham, whose son Jaxon is facing a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The campaign aims to raise funds to help the family make special memories together while they still have time.

Jaxon was diagnosed in April 2024 with Malignant Rhabdoid Tumour (MRT) — a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. He endured 12 rounds of chemotherapy, a summer in ICU, and seven weeks of proton beam therapy in Manchester.

Against all odds, he came home for Christmas and spent six months in remission before the cancer sadly returned, spreading to his lungs.

Despite the prognosis, doctors say his time is now measured in months, but Jaxon remains full of joy and energy. The family now hopes to give him as many happy adventures as possible. The campaign has already raised over £16,000 of an £18,000 goal from more than 600 donations.

Chris Currie organised the fundraiser, and in a deeply moving appeal, he called upon the local community and “wider emergency services family” to unite behind the family from Kelso.

“At Kelso Fire Station, we stand shoulder to shoulder through every challenge—on the job and beyond. Today, we’re rallying behind one of our own, a dedicated firefighter whose young son is facing a devastating diagnosis.

"We know the strength of our bond, the power of unity, and the difference we can make when we come together.

"Please join us in supporting this family through the unimaginable. Your donation, no matter the size, is a gesture of solidarity and will help them make lasting memories with the time they have left together.”

Steven, a full-time firefighter at Galashiels, who also serves in the retained in his hometown of Kelso, said: "Doctors have told us time is now limited — months, not years — as the cancer is aggressive.

“But Jaxon is still Jaxon — full of energy, still running, laughing, and playing like nothing’s wrong.

“Now, we just want to give him as many adventures and happy memories as possible — to fill whatever time we have left with love, laughter, and life."

To make Jaxon's last wishes come true, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Jaxons-mini-adventures