Fire-hit swimming pool to reopen in the spring

The closure of the pool has had a major impact on leisure provision in the town, in particular for 580 children who are on the Peebles Learn to Swim programme.

On June 19 last year, Scottish Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a blaze on the roof at Peebles Swimming Pool at Port Brae.

Although the fire caused moderate damage to the roof structure, there was significant water penetration to the plant room and ceilings within the main pool hall as a consequence of extinguishing the fire and the pool was closed to the public.

The roof tiles were known to be an asbestos-containing material and therefore specialists were engaged to undertake immediate removal of debris from the surrounding site.

As negotiations continued between the council and pool operator Live Borders it was agreed that all roof and ceiling tiles that contained asbestos would be removed as part of the repair works.

Following discussions with the council’s fire insurance provider, agreement was reached on the work required to repair the fire damage and work commenced on Monday, January 9, to erect safety scaffolding within the building, to be followed by external scaffolding to allow the roofing repairs to begin.

The pool is to remain closed to the public during the construction period with an estimated completion of the work earmarked for late April – but it could be later.

In a report to be presented to members of Scottish Borders Council next week, John Curry, the council’s director of Infrastructure and Environment, says: “Given the nature of the construction works and the complexity that comes with repairing buildings damaged by fire, the completion date may shift.

“Once works are complete, the building will be handed over to Live Borders as the operator to reopen the pool to the public and resume swimming lessons.

“A review of management operations with Live Borders will be undertaken to ensure that the likelihood of a repeat incident is minimised.”