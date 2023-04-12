Fire-hit Borders swimming pool reopening delayed as repair costs soar

Peebles Swimming Pool will now not open again until at least July.

On June 19 last year, Scottish Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a blaze on the roof at Peebles Swimming Pool at Port Brae.

Although the fire caused moderate damage to the roof structure, there was significant water penetration to the plant room and ceilings within the main pool hall as a consequence of extinguishing the fire and the pool was closed to the public.

The closure of the pool has had a major impact on leisure provision in the town, particularly for the 580 children on the Peebles Learn to Swim programme.

It had been hoped the pool would reopen this month but it has now emerged that the facility will not be open to the public again until July at the earliest as the result of additional repairs being identified.

When members of the council’s Executive Committee meet on Tuesday, April 18, this will be recommended to endorse further funding of £700,000 to complete the works needed.

A report to the committee from John Curry, the local authority’s director of Infrastructure and Environment, says: “During the works, officers have assessed the condition of the remaining roof and have identified that it is in poor condition with evidence of historic water ingress.

“In order to avoid a further closure of the pool in future it is recommended that the entire roof should be replaced and upgraded as part of the current project.”

Further works will also include decoration to the poolside and changing village, upgraded lighting throughout with LED replacements and installation of a new fire detection and security alarm system throughout the building.