Find out why Henry is SO weird at MacArts

Why Henry Is SO Weird appears at the MacArts on February 23.

From the pen of R.J. Flynn, writer of the Smallest Story Ever Told, Hidden In This Room and the 2018 hit musical Sam and Isla Forever, comes Why Henry is SO Weird, the tale of the lonely 12-year-old boy whose imaginary friend just happens to be an older version of himself.

Henry (played by Joseph Harwood) lives with his mum and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of every Godzilla film ever made.

At school, he’s a magnet for bullies and his life lurches from one anxiety-inducing situation to the next.

That’s until he wakes up one morning to find the older him (Gary Robson) in his room.

But no-one else can see him: Is he real? Is he imaginary?

One thing’s for certain, he has a lot to say about the way Henry is living his life.

But young Henry isn’t the only one who needs help.

This charming family comedy-drama talks kindly about the importance of looking after your mental health, and the real-life magic that comes from simple kindness.

The play, which also stars Diane Renner and David Simpson, has its premiere on Friday, February 18, at the Maltings in Berwick, but it’s coming to the Borders the following week and the Volunteer Hall in Duns in May.

It’s set to be the feel-good family hit of the year.

The tale comes to MacArts in Galashiels on Wednesday, February 23, care of the Tideline Runners Theatre Company.