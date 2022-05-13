Find out more about Yetholm’s rich history

The centre has many displays of local history in Yetholm.

Despite the restrictions of the last two years, the trustees have managed to develop it into a Heritage Centre which will be officially opened on May 21.

They are grateful for the grants from the Fallago Environment Fund, EDF Renewables, Hugh Fraser Foundation, Scottish Borders Council, Garfield Weston Foundation and Roxburgh Estates. Together with the work of fundraising, planning and overseeing the necessary adaptations has been the ongoing cataloging of the archives.

The Centre will be open from May 22 to the end of September between 10am-4.30pm and will have additional displays during Yetholm Festival Week (June 12-18).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society’s Dorothy Sharpe said: “The hall is a rare surviving tin tabernacle in excellent condition and is of historical interest in its own right.

"It has now been transformed into a Heritage Centre, complete with a display cabinet for some of our artifacts, and with beautifully illustrated panels explaining the history of Yetholm and the area from earliest times up to the present.”

The centre will be open during daylight hours, free to visitors, from the end of May to the end of September each year.

Dorothy added: “Visitors will be very welcome to come and have a look round.

"Hopefully, you will learn something new about the area and its long and dramatic history, whether the millennia of farming in the hills or more turbulent times of reiving and war.

"Perhaps you will be inspired to walk round the village or out into the hills to see where all this history took place.”

In addition to the Heritage Centre display, the hall also houses Yetholm History Society’s extensive collection of photographs, documents and voice recordings so that the local history of the area will be preserved into the future.

Dorothy said: "The centre has been equipped to provide a comfortable space for our well-attended talks and events.

“Another permanent exhibition is in the upper room of the church in Kirk Yetholm, telling the story of Christianity in the area.

"As well as illustrated interpretive panels, there is a display of some of the carved stonework from the original 12th-century church building.”