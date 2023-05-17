News you can trust since 1855
Final last orders at Hawick pub

Rising costs cause pub closure v.1

By Paul Kelly
Published 17th May 2023, 10:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:16 BST
Deans Bar in Hawick.
Deans Bar in Hawick.

Last orders will soon be called for the final time at another Borders bar as the result of ongoing noise issues and rising costs.

Deans Bar in Orrock Place in Hawick is to close on Wednesday, May 31.

It has been a sad decision for landlord and landlady Mark and Pauline Deans to make but the couple admitted it had been an “uphill struggle” to keep operating in recent times.

Meanwhile, customers have also reacted with sadness to the closure, one commenting on the pub’s Facebook page: “You both worked so hard to make this work. Sending you both my love. Onwards and upwards to somewhere that will not restrict you both.”

Most Popular

The couple issued a statement, also on the bar’s Facebook page, saying: “It’s been an uphill struggle from the start, due to the neighbour not being happy that we opened.

“It meant that we were not permitted to open the function room for years for no real reason which resulted in lots of lost revenue for us and then multiple noise restrictions were placed upon us.

“This coupled with the countLess amounts we have had to spend on the noise issue (which is still ongoing) has meant that we have never been able to run the business like we intended and how it had been run for years before us.

“With rising costs and people just not going out the same now it’s has become unsustainable for us as a family to keep the doors open. “We are so grateful for those who have supported us and to all our staff over the years, you have all been great.” But the owners of the former Hawick YM clubhouse say their mobile business – also called Deans – will continue to operate as normal.

