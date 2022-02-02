Feeling braw in Galashiels

Principals and school children dance outside the Burgh Chambers on declaration night in 2019.

The latest town to announce an intent to hold its first festival since 2019 is Galashiels, where plans are afoot to install a new Braw Lad and Braw Lass in April.

On a social media post on January 27, organisers announced: “After the recent easing of Covid restrictions this week we are pleased to announce that preparations for the Braw Lads’ Gathering 2022 are now well under way.

“Some events may be subject to restrictions, but that will depend on Government guidelines at the time.

“We are delighted to be making this announcement and look forward to seeing everyone at our Declaration Night on April 22 when the Braw Lad, Braw Lass and Attendants will be announced onto the Burgh Balcony at 8pm.”