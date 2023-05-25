Fatal crash woman named

Police Scotland have confirmed the identity of the woman who died following last week's crash

She was 55-year-old Sandra Fellowes, from the Kelso area.

Her family has released the following statement: "Sandra Fellowes passed away on Friday, 19 May, 2023.

"Sandra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

"The family thank all for the support they have received and request privacy at this time.”

The crash happened at around 3.20pm on Friday, May 19.

Sandra was the driver and sole occupant of a silver Kia Picanto, which was the only vehicle involved.

She was taken to Borders General Hospital by ambulance, where she later died.

The road was closed while recovery and enquiries were carried out. It fully re-opened at around 10pm the same day.