Fatal crash woman named

Police have named the woman who died following a crash on the B6404 between Kelso and St Boswells last Friday.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:13 BST
Police Scotland have confirmed the identity of the woman who died following last week's crashPolice Scotland have confirmed the identity of the woman who died following last week's crash
Police Scotland have confirmed the identity of the woman who died following last week's crash

She was 55-year-old Sandra Fellowes, from the Kelso area.

Her family has released the following statement: "Sandra Fellowes passed away on Friday, 19 May, 2023.

"Sandra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

"The family thank all for the support they have received and request privacy at this time.”

The crash happened at around 3.20pm on Friday, May 19.

Sandra was the driver and sole occupant of a silver Kia Picanto, which was the only vehicle involved.

She was taken to Borders General Hospital by ambulance, where she later died.

The road was closed while recovery and enquiries were carried out. It fully re-opened at around 10pm the same day.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Related topics:PoliceKelsoSt Boswells