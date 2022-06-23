Farm bid for holiday cabins in Broughton

Corstane Farm, Broughton.

Alison Dunlop of Corstane Farm has submitted a planning bid for the construction of a new bothy cabin/shepherd’s hut and for conversion of an existing log cabin into holiday accommodation on land south west of the farm..

It’s the latest in a plethora of holiday home applications considered by the council’s planning department in recent months.

A supporting statement from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning says: “The proposed development seeks to provide self-contained holiday accommodation cabins in a desirable rural location, as a form of farm diversification.

“It is acknowledged the Scottish Borders economy has suffered in recent years with the decline in the once-thriving design and textile industry, along with the increasing requirement for local farmers to diversify in order to support their rural business.”

It adds: “The proposal provides an opportunity to utilise this site for a growing demand in tourism location, where holiday makers will be able to explore the wider area and see what the Scottish Borders has to offer whilst contributing to the local economy, within walking distance to Broughton village.