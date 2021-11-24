Bronte Hutchison.

Today at High Court in Edinburgh a jury returned a majority verdict of ‘not proven’ in relation to the criminal trial of Bret Simpson from Jedburgh.

The trial was held following the death of Bronte Hutchison in a motorcycle crash on the A6091 Tweedbank roundabout in the early hours of August 5, 2018.

Ms Hutchison, 23, a production operator in her home town of Jedburgh, was a pillion passenger in 28-year-old Simpson’s motorbike at the time.

The scene of the tragedy.

She is survived by father John, mum Samantha and three sisters Rebecca, Megan and Macauley.

In a statement released through solicitors Digby Brown, Bronte’s father John said: “Bronte was a kind, beautiful, wholesome girl who everyone adored.

“She had her whole life planned out with pure ambitions of securing a good job, a

dream home, getting married and having children.

“Her death has scarred us all and is something I don’t think we will ever fully come to

terms with.

“She was one of four sisters and while each sister feels a different pain the one

common thing I see in all of them is the feeling their circle has been irreparably

broken.

“As their father this breaks my heart even more because I feel like it’s the one pain I

can’t help them with.

“All we can do now is find a way to move forward as one and be there for each other.

“On a final note I’d just like to thank all our friends, family and the community who

have helped us and while we acknowledge today’s verdict we now simply wish to be