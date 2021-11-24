Family speak of their loss after a 'not proven' verdict in the case of the man accused of causing Jedburgh woman's death
The family of a Jedburgh woman who died after being thrown off a motorbike more than three years ago have paid tribute to a “kind, beautiful, wholesome girl” after a ‘not proven’ verdict was returned in the criminal trial of the man accused of causing her death.
Today at High Court in Edinburgh a jury returned a majority verdict of ‘not proven’ in relation to the criminal trial of Bret Simpson from Jedburgh.
The trial was held following the death of Bronte Hutchison in a motorcycle crash on the A6091 Tweedbank roundabout in the early hours of August 5, 2018.
Ms Hutchison, 23, a production operator in her home town of Jedburgh, was a pillion passenger in 28-year-old Simpson’s motorbike at the time.
She is survived by father John, mum Samantha and three sisters Rebecca, Megan and Macauley.
In a statement released through solicitors Digby Brown, Bronte’s father John said: “Bronte was a kind, beautiful, wholesome girl who everyone adored.
“She had her whole life planned out with pure ambitions of securing a good job, a
dream home, getting married and having children.
“Her death has scarred us all and is something I don’t think we will ever fully come to
terms with.
“She was one of four sisters and while each sister feels a different pain the one
common thing I see in all of them is the feeling their circle has been irreparably
broken.
“As their father this breaks my heart even more because I feel like it’s the one pain I
can’t help them with.
“All we can do now is find a way to move forward as one and be there for each other.
“On a final note I’d just like to thank all our friends, family and the community who
have helped us and while we acknowledge today’s verdict we now simply wish to be
left in peace.”