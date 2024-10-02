Fall into Autumn with a delicious day at Harmony Garden

Harmony Garden in Melrose.

​​The National Trust for Scotland is celebrating autumn harvest by inviting Borderers to its annual Apple event at Harmony Garden in Melrose.

Guests at this year’s Apple Weekend can retreat to this beautiful garden to admire heritage apple displays; participate in nature activities hosted by rangers from St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve; enjoy printing workshops hosted by the team from Robert Smail’s Printing Works; and experience the Britannia XIV re-enactment group.

On Saturday only, there will be local market trader stalls, alpaca walks, and Gaita medieval music.

Colin Wren, Gardens & Designed Landscapes Manager at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Our apple events across the Trust are a fun way to celebrate this wonderful fruit in a way that is enjoyable and engaging for people of all ages. With many games and activities, delicious food and drink, and of course the opportunity to explore our gardens, they offer something for everyone.

“But these events are also a way for us to enjoy this humble fruit and remind people not to take it for granted.

“We expect that a changing climate may affect many apple species so it’s important that we maintain the diversity of the fruits we grow.

“We want to ensure that these apples aren't lost, so we’re investing in a range of activities to conserve Scotland’s heritage varieties for generations to come.”

The event in Harmony Gardens, Melrose is on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 October – 10.30am to 3pm. Entry is £1 booked in advance online or cash on entry.