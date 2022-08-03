Fairytale ending

The Fairy Trail is aimed at pre-school children.

Applicant Giles Ingram submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council for new exciting attractions to be installed on land to the north and north east of Abbotsford in Melrose, the tourist attraction famous as the home of legendary writer Sir Walter Scott.

Plans included an extension to the existing play area with additional pathways, fencing, new play equipment and structures, with a timber-clad fairytale-themed cabin adjacent to the existing visitor centre and a new covered seating structure.

Abbotsford has commissioned Ballymena-based Brilliant Trails Ltd to design, build and install the fairy trail installations, which are to be scaled to suit pre-school children to “create a magical fairy world tucked away in a natural woodland setting”.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabrications are to be built with native timber and allowed to naturally weather so as to become “harmonious with their setting”.

The structures will range in size from small fairy houses mounted in trees to large tree structures and magical houses with child-sized doorways.

Scottish Gas had originally objected to the application amid safety concerns, as the development was 17 metres from a high pressure gas pipeline.

But the objection was eventually withdrawn, following discussions between Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) and the applicant’s representatives.

In a report recommending approval for the plan, Julie Hayward, the council’s lead planning officer, says: “Scottish Gas Networks advised that there was a High Pressure Gas Transmission Pipeline in the vicinity of the proposed development.