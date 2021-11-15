Fair COP at Hawick campus

Kristine Reilly-Blake was one of the speakers at the college's Mini COP event.

Delivered by the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI), participants got

to hear from a number of guest speakers from different organisations.

Director of DEBI, Katharine Mathison, kicked off the event, saying how important it was to share ideas, opinions and get involved in the move to net zero, before introducing the first speaker Richard Cook, the accounts manager for STEM and Sustainable Construction at Borders College, who talked in-depth about climate change and sustainability.

Next up was James Napier from the Net Zero Scotland Community, who talked about providing simple, cost-effective ways for smaller businesses to deliver on their desire to reduce greenhouse gases, before Kristine Reilly-Blake, founder of Healthy Homes and Beyond, shared her vision to create healthy home/working environments in which families and businesses can operate.

“Our mini COP event was a huge success, bringing together people from a diverse range of sectors to learn more about the practical ways they can move their businesses towards net zero. It gave people the opportunity to network, learn more about climate change and visit our robotics, eco and renewables rooms.”