Eyemouth RNLI new lifeboat into action within a week of arrival

Care inspectors have called for a nappy changing upgrade at a Scottish Borders Council-run village nursery school.

A representative of the Care Inspectorate also identified a need for more staff at Channelkirk Primary School Nursery, located within the grounds of Channelkirk Primary School in the village of Oxton, near Lauder.

The service is registered to provide a day care service to a maximum of 20 children not yet of an age to attend primary school.

A representative of the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to the service on March 8.

It was found that the nappy changing facility was situated within the staff toilet, which the Inspectorate judged was “not consistent with good practice”.

Now a requirement has been set that the provider must demonstrate by May 26 that nappy changing facilities “protect children from the risk of infection”.

The Inspectorate found that whilst staff were “clearly warm, kind and compassionate towards children”, the limited number of staff “impacted on their ability to have meaningful, sustained interactions with children”.

The provider has been asked to address its staffing levels going forward.

The service was rated “good” for the standard of its care, play and learning and for its leadership and “adequate” for its staff team and setting.

The report identified a number of positive elements at the nursery.

Children experienced care and support that was “warm, sensitive and nurturing”, their personal plans were updated regularly with parents to ensure that changing needs and interests were supported by staff.

And children also benefited from having access to “cosy, relaxing spaces”.

Staff were also vigilant in recognising potential concerns about a child’s development, with one parent commenting: “The nursery staff go above and beyond to meet my child’s needs… they have really made my child’s nursery years the best they could be for them.”.

The report does also ask the provider to take steps to improve the pupils’ experiences at snack and mealtimes to promote “good quality social care”.

