Extra trains for Melrose 7s

Scotrail announced this week that it will increase its train services to Tweedbank for the Melrose Sevens tournament this weekend.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Scotrail is putting on extra trains so city fans can get home after Melrose Sevens.Scotrail is putting on extra trains so city fans can get home after Melrose Sevens.
Phil Morris, tournament director, said: “A massive thank you to the team at Scotrail, who have now put on six trains that will leave Tweedbank after the final finishes at 7.50pm on Saturday April 8, going back to Edinburgh Waverley via the usual stations.

"More than half the attendees at the Melrose Sevens actually come from outwith the Borders and ensuring that they can all get home in comfort is a really important part of their day out, so in conjunction with the great work that Border buses do in shuttling fans from the Greenyards to Tweedbank station we couldn’t be more pleased that Scotrail have taken such positive action.”

Trains will leave from Tweedbank at 8.30pm, 9.04pm, 9.25pm, 10.25pm and 11.19pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

