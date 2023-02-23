Extra supping up time in pubs to mark King’s coronation

Extra time, gentlemen, please!

The council’s Licensing Board is being asked to consider an across-the-board extension of licensing hours from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, until 1am on each day.

The move would prevent the need for the board to consider extended hours requests from individual premises.

In his report to the board meeting on Friday, February 25, Mike Wynne, SBC’s licensing standards and enforcement officer, says: “It is anticipated that some licensed premises within the Borders may apply for extended hours to their premises licence on the holiday weekend.

“The board may determine to grant a general extension of licensed hours for the King’s coronation holiday weekend. This would allow an extension of terminal hours for the sale of alcohol during that period until 1am.

“Whilst most licensed premises within the Borders have licensed hours until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, they do not have these hours on a Sunday and approving this general extension would negate the submission of extended hours applications to the board.”