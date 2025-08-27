Exhibition in Selkirk gallery mirrors natural cycles of deterioration and renewal

'Ring Downs' by James Hutcheson, from the exhibition 'Eardstapa' at Burnside Gallery.

​The work of Scottish artist and designer James Hutcheson has gone on display at Selkirk’s Burnside Gallery.

His work in this exhibition refers to several ancient and modern texts. The exhibition’s name ‘Eardstapa’ means ‘The Wanderer’; a poem that was written in the late ninth or early tenth century. It has themes of loss and search in a world of transience.

James uses sculpture of torn up paper, and found things, as well as delicate watercolours and acrylics to make the ordinary, extraordinary.

He is celebrating 50 years of this line of thought and the work stemming from it; this exhibition gives several possible resolutions, happy and sad.

'WAS', carved limestone, by James Hutcheson from the exhibition in the Burnside Gallery.

James said: “This exhibition mirrors the natural cycles of deterioration and renewal; using paintings and paper sculptures in this practice. The torn edges and burnt textures of the paper suggest transformation, while their integration into cohesive works of art suggests that even fragmented things can have intrinsic worth.”

Originally from Alloway in Ayrshire, James trained at Carlisle and Leeds, where his personal tutor was the artist Derek Hyatt. He was creative director at Birlinn Books and before that, was art director at Canongate Books. He continues to work for a variety of publishers throughout the UK as a graphic designer and illustrator.

• The exhibition at Burnside Gallery, Market Place, Selkirk, runs until Saturday, September 20.