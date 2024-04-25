​Exciting Youth Media Opportunities at Borders Book Festival

Borders Book Festival is seeking content creators.

With contributions by broadcast journalists and presenters Sally Magnusson, James Naughtie, and Stephen Jardine, the initiative aims to empower young individuals with a passion for media to refine their skills and gain practical experience.

The Bloom Media project is looking for a number of enthusiastic and creative young individuals based in the Borders to join the festival team as Trainee Content Creators.

These positions are ideal for those eager to explore storytelling, filming, or social media and aspire to pursue a career in media.

Those invited to join the project will gain support to explore their potential through a range of media activities, work alongside industry professionals, and contribute to one of Scotland's most dynamic book festivals.

The project also offers two paid freelance positions for Production Assistants aged under 30 to support the media team during the Borders Book Festival. These roles are for young people with connections to the Scottish Borders who are at a more advanced stage in developing their career. One involves supporting the filmmaking process, including operating cameras, sound, and editing. The other is suited to content creators with strong communication and interviewing skills.

These roles offer skilled individuals a great chance to gain professional credit, providing evidence of experience for their CV.

“Bloom Media is an exciting step for the Borders Book Festival as we look to champion even more young people in the community,” said Festival Director Paula Ogilvie. “We are also delighted to have the support of renowned broadcast journalists Sally Magnusson, James Naughtie, and Stephen Jardine.

“Their extensive experience will provide incredible insight to the next generation of media makers.”

Under the leadership of youth media specialist Lisa Cowan, the Bloom Media project aims to provide significant opportunities to young media creators in the Borders.

During the advance workshops and throughout the festival, participants will gain the chance to work in a realistic, fast-paced media environment.

They will also have the opportunity to interact with world-renowned authors in a team that encourages creative thinking, leadership and decision-making.

The Scottish Borders is a rurally remote area with limited media opportunities for young people looking to explore a career in the media.

Therefore, the Bloom Media project is encouraging young people from a variety of diverse backgrounds to apply to take part.

Applications for all roles are now open, with the closing date for Trainee Content Creator positions on April 28, 2024, and the freelance Production Assistant roles on May 5.