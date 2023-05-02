Exciting new coast-to-coast route

The route takes cyclists from Stranraer in the west to Eyemouth harbour in the east. Photo: Clacks Active

This week, the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) and fellow project partners behind the eagerly-anticipated Kirkpatrick C2C, – one of the longest coast-to-coast routes in the UK – unveiled details of the route itself, from Stranraer in the west to Eyemouth in the east, with tourism businesses along the route busy making preparations to welcome new visitors to the region.

The route will take riders on an unforgettable journey through breath-taking landscapes with dramatic coastlines and beaches, rolling hills, shimmering lochs, historic tweed mills, Victorian stone viaducts and romantic ruined abbeys all peppering the route, culminating in the picturesque harbour at Eyemouth.

Comprehensive information about and including itineraries, route maps, key landmarks and places to stay, eat, drink and visit along the route will be published on a dedicated page on www.scotlandstartshere.com

It's one of the longest coast-to-coast routes in the UK.

The Kirkpatrick C2C is designed to inspire experienced riders in search of a new challenge and encourages them to tackle either the eight-day Explorer approach or the four-day Challenger route.

The Explorer takes cyclists across the country in eight stages, with daily cycling distances varying from 21 miles (Newcastleton to Hawick) to 51 miles (Dumfries to Newcastleton).

Meanwhile, the Challenger starts with a 74-mile stretch from Stranraer to Kirkcudbright and finishing with a 59-mile ride from Selkirk to Eyemouth.

The official GPX map also features a number of route spurs which riders can follow to explore even more of the South of Scotland, including starting the journey from the small coastal town of Portpatrick, stopping in Galashiels to visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland and taking in the attractive Berwickshire town of Duns.

The route will excite many adventurous cyclists.

David Hope-Jones OBE, SSDA chief executive, said: “In a terrific year for cycling in the South of Scotland, Home of the Bike, excitement is really building now right along the route of the Kirkpatrick C2C, one of the longest and most exciting on-road routes in the UK.

"Whether it’s dramatic coastlines and beaches, the creative communities of Wigtown and Kirkcudbright, the romantic ruined abbeys of the towns Melrose and Kelso, Hawick’s historic mills or Eyemouth’s harbour town with its fascinating history of smuggling and skulduggery, this route has an endless wealth of things to discover and enjoy, as well as excellent places to stay, eat and drink.