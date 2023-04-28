News you can trust since 1855
Everyone was a winner in sports day

The return of Berwick Rotary Club’s free sports day for disabled people of all ages on Sunday, April 23, was warmly welcomed by more than 50 players and their families and carers.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST
Big cheers from the crowd and competitors at the awards ceremony.Big cheers from the crowd and competitors at the awards ceremony.
The contestants came from Berwick, north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders to the new leisure centre to play more than 10 sports, including carpet bowls, indoor curling, and, for the first time, swimming in the new pool.

The Spirit of Sport sports day was organised by Rotary Club members and friends, and the games were adapted where necessary.

For each event, a winner and runner-up took home a trophy, with Endeavour awards for the best all-rounders.

Age was no limit on taking part.Age was no limit on taking part.
Family members (and some of the club helpers) tried out games they had never played before and there were smiles and laughs all day.

Active Northumberland opened up the facilities and their staff helped on the day, for which the club is very grateful.

There was also very generous sponsorship from the Berwick branch of Howdens which covered the costs of the day and meant that every participant went home with a medal, certificate and a football.

Trophies were presented by club president Grant Forbes to applause and cheers for everyone who took part.

‘Beat the goalie’ was a popular event.‘Beat the goalie’ was a popular event.
Tara Foggon, depot manager of the Berwick branch of Howdens, not only presented the medals but met many of the players and took part enthusiastically in the sports herself.

If you missed this year’s event, but would like to hear about Spirit of Sport 2024, please send your details to Bryon Longbone ([email protected]) and follow Berwick Rotary on Facebook for more photos of this amazing day.

Tara Foggon presented medals to all players.Tara Foggon presented medals to all players.
