Enjoy a walk with St Cuthbert in September

It covers 17 miles from Channelkirk Church, near Oxton, to Annay Road in Melrose, with the option to complete the route, or to finish at either Lauder or Bluecairn, on the Southern Upland Way.

Organiser Grace Sutherland said: “If the events of the past two years have taught us anything, it is that many of us have developed into much better and fitter walkers than we might have thought we could be.

“The inspiration for the event, organised by Channelkirk and Lauder Church, lies in St Cuthbert’s association with the site on which the present Church of St Cuthbert at Channelkirk is built.

"As a shepherd in the area, he received a vision at that place, which encouraged him to make the journey to the Abbey at Old Melrose, where he began his life of faith.

“The well-worn path between Melrose and Lindisfarne, known as St Cuthbert’s Way, is a continuation of the story which actually began at Channelkirk, in Upper Lauderdale.”

Coach transport is provided, for all walkers, from Melrose, Lauder and Oxton, to accommodate the narrow road to Channelkirk Church. However, as a linear walk it makes perfect sense for those walking the full 17 miles to have their transport waiting for them when they get to Melrose.

Participants can also use the event to raise money for a charity or good cause of their own choosing.

Past events have been complimented for the level of support which is provided along the route.

Grace said: "Attention to safety is a top priority and walkers are issued with clear guidance and individual wristbands, with marshalls on hand to deal with any problems. Fruit snacks, drinks, and comfort facilities are available at the checkpoints.

“The walk committee is indebted to all the support given by DLX Wind Farm Trust, Lauderdale Coaches, Lauder Primary School, The Purple Plum, Soutra Café, the Weir Family of Bluecairn and many individual helpers.