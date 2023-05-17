End of the line for problematic Borders building as demolition is completed

The corner building in Jedburgh town centre has now been demolished.

It’s the end of the line for a problematic Borders building labelled a ‘blot on the landscape’ after its controlled demolition was completed.

The flattening of 2 High Street in Jedburgh now allows for progress to be made on the construction of a replacement building.

Demolition works at the site began in December 2021 after Scottish Borders Council took ownership of the dilapidated building through a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).

Due to unexpected additional works being required throughout the process of dismantling, including archaeological works in the basement, the demolition has been completed later than initially anticipated. The works finally were completed last month (April).

A planning application was submitted in 2022 in relation to the proposed replacement building on the site and has been approved allowing for further design development to take place.

Commencement of the construction of the new building is anticipated to start in early 2024 once a procurement process has been undertaken to identify a contractor for the project.

Once finished, the building will contain a commercial space occupying the ground level and a new apartment block of affordable housing consisting of three flats on the upper levels.

Jedburgh and District councillor Scott Hamilton, the council’s executive member for Community and Business, said: “There can be no denying that this particular project to demolish the original building standing at 2 High Street Jedburgh has been tricky from the outset.

“The council took control of the building through a Compulsory Purchase Order and had no other option but to demolish the building given its state of disrepair.