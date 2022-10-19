End of an era after wallpaper business closes after 137 years

David Mill outside his family business, which is closing its doors. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

John Mill and Son in Channel Street, Galashiels, is to shut up shop at the end of next month and its loyal customers have been expressing their sadness at its imminent departure.

The closure truly marks the end of a retailing era.

The company was founded in 1885 by John Mill and has had outlets in Hawick, Dumfries, Dalkeith, Berwick-upon-Tweed and in Galashiels, originally in Island Street and now in Channel Street, where the firm’s last surviving shop is located.

David Mill.

Through the decades the business was handed down to John’s son Harold, then to his son Ray, before current owner David Mill, the founder’s great-grandson, took over.

Now David, who has worked for the company for 47 years, is preparing to retire to spend more time with his partner Catherine Patterson and his recently-arrived grandson Oliver.

With no prospective buyer it is likely the premises will be sold as a shell rather than an ongoing wallpaper shop.

David, 62, who lives in Melrose, said: “The current Galashiels shop opened in the 1950s but the original premises in Island Street had opened in 1885.

“I’m just going to sell it as an empty shop. To try and get a private individual who would actually buy the shop and the stock, and also have the knowledge to run a wallpaper/paint shop, I think that is going to be quite hard.

“There is sadness at leaving but we have got to move on to a new chapter now. I have worked really long hours since I started in the business and feel I have lost out on a lot and now have the chance to catch up on the things we have missed out on.

“It’s going to take a wee while to wind down the business and it probably won’t be until next March that I feel that I am really retired, so we’ll make up a bucket list and go through the things we want to do while we have good health.