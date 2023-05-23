News you can trust since 1855
Ena makes a nice spread of awards

A Selkirk woman has earned a lovely spread of awards after entering a marmalade making competition for the first time.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:53 BST
Ena Mitchell of Selkirk with the awards for her marmalade.Ena Mitchell of Selkirk with the awards for her marmalade.
Ena Mitchell took the overall gold prize in the Seville Full Fruit category in the World Original Marmalade Awards in Penrith.

She said: “I love making marmalade and I was absolutely amazed and delighted to win.”

She also took silver awards in the Merry Marmalade, Clear Seville Marmalade and Any Citrus excluding Seville categories. In the first of these, she used Selkirk Distillery’s Bannock Gin as a key ingredient.

She said: “I wanted to use a local product to add to my marmalade, what better than adding local gin!”

