Ena makes a nice spread of awards

Ena Mitchell of Selkirk with the awards for her marmalade.

Ena Mitchell took the overall gold prize in the Seville Full Fruit category in the World Original Marmalade Awards in Penrith.

She said: “I love making marmalade and I was absolutely amazed and delighted to win.”

She also took silver awards in the Merry Marmalade, Clear Seville Marmalade and Any Citrus excluding Seville categories. In the first of these, she used Selkirk Distillery’s Bannock Gin as a key ingredient.