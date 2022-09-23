Electrifying plans for a greener future

Moves are afoot to electrify the Borders Railway.

Network Rail is pushing ahead with rail electrification plans.

Last month a screening request was submitted to Scottish Borders Council for overhead line equipment and a gantry to be installed between Newcraighall Junction and to the south-west of Sherriffhall Mains and at land between the south of Bowshank Tunnel and Tweedbank Station.

That area is currently non-electrified and is 15.5km of single track line.

Now two new planning bids have been submitted to the council for the installation of overhead line electrification at Kilknowe Bridge, east of 15 Wheatlands Road in Galashiels, and on land south-west of 1 Glenfield Court in the town’s Glenfield Road West.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The project involves a number of physical interventions to the existing railway infrastructure to deliver electrification of the line. During the construction phase there may be a temporary increase in emissions, but mitigation measures will be put in place.