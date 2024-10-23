‘El Duglas’ play is back on stage

By Kevin McRoberts
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
'El Duglas' originally launched at Duns Playfest earlier this year.'El Duglas' originally launched at Duns Playfest earlier this year.
'El Duglas' originally launched at Duns Playfest earlier this year.
​Borders theatrical production company HotTrot has announced the next leg of its acclaimed play El Duglas, including dates in Peebles and Westruther, as well as Selkirk, the home town of star/writer John Nichol.

Launched at the Duns Playfest in April 2024, and performed by Iain Fraser and John Nichol, ‘El Duglas’ celebrates the life of Robert the Bruce’s ablest lieutenant, Borderer Sir James Douglas, whose menacing resourcefulness and outright genius undoubtedly led to victory in the Scottish Wars of Independence.

​Remarkably, Sir James, often known as ‘The Black Douglas’, is also celebrated to this day in the Andalucian town of Teba, where he died in 1330, aiding the Spanish in their wars of independence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir James was on his way to the Holy Land with the embalmed heart of his friend, Robert the Bruce, and now his story comes to life in this new production.

John Nichol brings both The Bruce and Sir James to life in 'El Duglas'.John Nichol brings both The Bruce and Sir James to life in 'El Duglas'.
John Nichol brings both The Bruce and Sir James to life in 'El Duglas'.

Who better to tell his story than the Bruce himself? John Nichol brings both The Bruce and Sir James to life in this presentation, which is not short of comic asides and historical recreation.

Appearing alongside John is musician and actor Iain Fraser, while production, lighting and sound is handled by HotTrod’s Alistair Pattullo.

Show dates:

• Friday, November 1, 7.30pm, Victoria Halls, Selkirk. Tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/el-duglas-selkirk-tickets-970752265157 or Scott's Selkirk Shop, 18 Market Place, Selkirk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Saturday , November 2, 7.30pm, Eastgate Theatre, Peebles. Tickets online at eastgatearts.com or call the box office on 01721 725777.

• Saturday, November 9, 7.30pm, Village Hall, Westruther. Tickets from Rob Wilson on 07886 569225 or Finlay Calder on 07880 722686.

Related topics:SelkirkBorders
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice