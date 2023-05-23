Eighty new jobs boost for the region

Ettrick Riverside Business Centre, Selkirk.

Utility Warehouse will open a customer service hub at Selkirk’s Ettrick Riverside on June 12 as part of a five-year expansion plan.

The energy, broadband, mobile and home insurance services provider has already hired 25 new advisers for the hub in Selkirk, with a view to take on a further 55 over the next 18 months.

The new team will focus on UW’s energy pre-payment customers.

The Selkirk hub is UW’s second outside London and is part of a drive to create customer service “centres of excellence” across the country. It follows the opening of a site in Burnley last year.

Andrew Lindsay, co-chief executive of Utility Warehouse, said: “Our business is delivering exceptional growth as we help more families than ever before save on their essential household bills.

“As a proud Scot, it’s great to be investing in Selkirk, creating local jobs and long-term career opportunities in the Scottish Borders.

“Excellent customer service is fundamental to our success and our new Selkirk team will play a key role in ensuring our prepayment customers receive the very best help and advice.”

Mr Lindsay is confident the company will thrive in the town – despite other town energy firms on the Ettrick Riverside folding in recent years, including Spark Energy, Ovo Energy and People’s Energy.

He added: “We are more than an energy company – we are a multi-utility company who provide broadband, mobile and insurance as well as energy.

“Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for households with their bills.

“And it is that approach that has allowed us to carry on growing and acquiring customers during what has been a difficult 18 months for the energy market.”

South of Scotland Enterprise owns the business centre and agreed to lease the space to create the new hub.