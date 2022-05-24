Ednam Young Farmers in tractor run

Ednam Young Farmers who completed Saturday's tractor run. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

No less than 58 tractors travelled the sunny 30-mile route around the Kelso area, making the annual event a real spectacle for onlookers.

And, this year, the money raised will be heading to Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

Organiser Ross Palmer said: “We raise money for a selected charity each year, and last year it went to the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

The tractors line up at the start of the run. Photo: Bill McBurnie.