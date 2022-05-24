Ednam Young Farmers in tractor run

No less than 58 tractors travelled the sunny 30-mile route around the Kelso area, making the annual event a real spectacle for onlookers.
And, this year, the money raised will be heading to Glasgow Children’s Hospital.
Organiser Ross Palmer said: “We raise money for a selected charity each year, and last year it went to the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).
"This year, as one of our former members had a child who received excellent care at the Glasgow Children’s Hospital, we decided to send it there.”