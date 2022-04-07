Edinburgh Still Game favourite set to take to the stage at Leith Dockers Club

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The latest ​show from Leith-based Citadel Arts Group, a performed reading of Nan & Rita and the Dear Departed, by local writer Carolyn Linclon, will see Hall reunite​d​ with Estrid Barton​ in the titular roles on ​Wednesday, ​April​ 27, for a lunchtime show​.

Directed by Adam Tomkins, the lively new comedy is the ​pandemic postponed follow-up to the first Nan​ & ​Rita play, Nan & Rita and the Holy Grail​,​ which w​as well-received ​in 2018​.​

Citadel's artistic director Liz Hare, says, “It's great to have Lynne back in the company for the second Nan & Rita play. She and Estrid bring star quality to the two outrageous Scots widows who refuse to grow old gracefully.

She adds, "​​We'd ​also like to say ​we are really grateful to Lynne for ​saving the day and stepping into the shoes of an actor with Covid last September​, when ​she took over double roles in ​our production, ​The Aliens, playing a Leith and a Scots Italian mother.​”

Hall, who was born and has spent most of her adult life in Edinburgh​,​ is no stranger to Leith where she has lived on three occasions. She adds, “The Dockers is a great place, at the heart of the community and I'm delighted to be performing there for the people of Leith, my favourite area in the city.

“I was keen to perform in the second Nan ​&​ Rita play because of my affection for the Citadel Arts Group. I like the way they support the local community, encourage new writers and give work to Edinburgh actors.

“​I also really like Carolyn Lincoln's writing. The first Nan & Rita play was very funny so I took the opportunity to perform the second script with both hands. Plays about strong Scottish female characters are my thing.”

This lunchtime performance ​of ​​Nan & Rita and the Dear Departed​ is part of Citadel's popular P​lay, Pie and Dockers Pint series - audiences arrive at 12.30pm for ​a​ pie and drink ​followed by the performance at​ ​1pm​, however,​ ​Hare cautions, “​Make sure you allow for extra travelling time because of the current tram works.​”​

Over the years, Leith-based registered charity Citadel Arts Group has sought to encourage​ ​older writers and creatives to take professionally-produced drama and new writing to places​ ​and people other Scottish drama doesn’t usually reach.

The group believes that theatre is a total experience that begins with the creation of a script with partners the Workers’ Educational Association, grows in rehearsal, and culminates in a stage performance which touches and challenges audiences while nurturing, inspiring and promoting creative growth across the generations.

​Tickets for Nan & Rita and the Dear Departed​ at ​​Leith Dockers Club, Academy Street, ​priced £8​ (​£6​), ​​are available from [email protected] or ​at ​the door, subject to​ ​availability.

