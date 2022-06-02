Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The event which started in 1974, will this year be found in a different location to previous years, occupying the east side of the park. Although scaled back, the free, volunteer-run event promises to return with live music, food stalls and 'plenty of smiley people' – previous years have also featured kids' activities, a dog show, sports, performers and Edinburgh's largest outdoor market.

As well as the new location, due to the shorter period of time available to organisers to put this year's event together the two day festival will be slightly smaller in comparison to previous years with bands and acts that have previously played the event being invited to return, including alternative, punk, rap, funk outfit Black Wolf Trap who will appear on the Main Stage on Saturday at 3pm.

The Meadows Festival Pic: Scott Louden

They'll be followed at 5pm by Black Cat Bone, who invite you to get down with their 'dirty sleazy grooves'.

On Sunday at 1pm, Edinburgh MC Conscious Route and producer Scott Bathgate will bring their 'buff and bass-heavy sound' to the Main Stage, all the time maintaining a hip-hop edge while switching through touches of grime, afro-pop, dancehall and electronica.

Before that, you can catch the Stoned Holy Rollers at 12pm, who have been described as, 'a good time high energy highly accomplished guitar and Hammond driven Surf Cowpunk band - think Dick Dale meets Hank Williams.'

The full music programme for the Tonegarden Main Stage, which runs from 11am to 6pm each day is:

Saturday: Castle Chorus, Martina Cannon Ball, Blackfyre Rising, The Smoking Jeffreys, Black Wolf Trap, The Victor Pope Band and Black Cat Bone.

Sunday: AC Rid, Stoned Holy Rollers, Conscious Route, Shuna Lovelle, Supa & Da Kryptonites, Big Fat Panda and Dr Octopus.

Other Saturday events include, at 2pm, the Flashmob Dog Catwalk, dress to impress and entertain, and, on Sunday, Uplands Roast Presents the 527 Sound System.

Market Stalls and family activities will take place 10am to 6pm on Saturday and between 11am and 6pm on Sunday.

