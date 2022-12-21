Earlston foodshare a cracking idea

Earlston Community Development Trust's foodshare takes place at the church hall.

The foodshare is also open in the church hall on the second Saturday in the month, with the next such event taking place on January 14.

Organiser Tracy Anderson said: “It’s such a simple way of stopping food going to waste, especially at a time when most of us are feeling the rising cost of food. The Church Hall Committee has been great in providing the space and in giving everyone a really warm welcome.”

