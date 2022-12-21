Earlston foodshare a cracking idea
Earlston Community Development Trust (ECDT) has started a foodshare, which will run alongside the Church Hall’s Wednesday morning community café between 10.30am and noon every week.
The foodshare is also open in the church hall on the second Saturday in the month, with the next such event taking place on January 14.
Organiser Tracy Anderson said: “It’s such a simple way of stopping food going to waste, especially at a time when most of us are feeling the rising cost of food. The Church Hall Committee has been great in providing the space and in giving everyone a really warm welcome.”
Supported by Lauder Larder, and the National Lottery, the volunteers are helping to prevent food going to waste and landfill by collecting donations from villagers and local shops and making it available for anyone to take if they can use it.