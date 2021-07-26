Earlston dad raises funds for CHAS and Joe's Toes

Keith Briggs of Earlston who has helped raise funds for CHAS.

Keith said: “After being on the receiving end of the fantastic care that CHAS provide I decided to get a team together to raise funds.

“The challenge was to cycle 250 miles or kilometres in May.

"We had some great weather and some not so great weather, but our team of cyclists battled through all weathers to clock up the miles throughout the Borders.

The group of riders on the road to raising funds for CHAS.

"We had a grand finale at the end of the month where we all got together and completed the last of the miles.”

Keith thanked his team of Hugh Briggs, Ross Glendinning, Stephen Brown, Stewart McDowall, Finn Turner, Lynne Grassick, Ross Aitchison and Paul Grigor for joining him on this challenge.

Joe’s Toes began as an idea the bereaved Briggs family came up with after wee Joe – a twin to Keith’s other son Tommy – was “born sleeping”.

The family asked CHAS’s Evelyn Rodger if they could make a 3D casting of poor Joe’s feet as part of their memory-making process and she was only too happy to help.

Keith added: “Evelyn is a compassionate, kind, gentle woman who is incredibly knowledgeable in bereavement care and we feel privileged that she was there to support us in making cherished memories with Joe and with saying goodbye with no regrets.”

The charity Joe’s Toes now raises funds so that other bereaved parents can use this service too.

Keith says the family attend respite at CHAS’s facility Rachel House in Kinross.

He said: “As soon as we walk in the door we feel at home straight away. We are very grateful for this respite and we always look forward to our next visit.”

Of the cycling challenge, Keith said: "On behalf of my family and my superb team of cyclists I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who so generously sponsored us, so far we have raised a grand total of £2,076.”

If you would care to donate, click here.