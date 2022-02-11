Duke unveils Kelso Abbey Orchard Community Stone

From left: Gavin Horsburgh, Kelso Town Provost and Chair of Kelso Community Council; Neil Rawlins, Chair of Kelso Heritage Society; The Duke of Roxburghe and sculptor Finn McCallum.

Also present was the stone’s sculptor, local artist Finn McCallum, who said he came up with the idea for the stone while taking part in an archaeological excavation nearby.

The Duke said: “It is a privilege to be unveiling this Abbey Stone, a superb display of artisanal craft which will now be part of Kelso’s living history, and in its rightful home.”

The short ceremony was led by Heritage Society trustee Colin Henderson. current chairman Neil Rawlins introduced the sculptor, and past chairman and former trustee Dr Derek Robeson gave the vote of thanks.

Chairman of Kelso Heritage Society, Neil Rawlins said: “As a heritage society we are delighted today to unveil this stone which will assist in broadening awareness of this historically significant site.

"Visitors to the stone within today’s abbey orchard can enjoy a small selection of old variety apple trees.

"We encourage visitors to close their eyes and imagine similar trees growing here nearly 900 years ago.

"Although medieval monks didn’t have iPhones, they did have apples.”

The stone depicts a monk gathering apples from a tree in the abbey garden on its south side, and on its north the two kings David I and Malcolm IV are enthroned within the capitalised letter M – borrowed from the 1159 century Kelso Charter which confirmed the surrounding lands of Kelso to the abbey.

Finn said: “In the autumn of 2019 while taking part in the archaeological excavations, up to my eyes in a pit just over there, digging around, covered in mud and completely in my element I came up with the idea of donating a wee stone for the new orchard.

"Initially, I had planned to create something fairly small scale, maybe donating a weeks' worth of carving at most whilst taking a back seat role on any design and organisation.

“I then decided that since this is my hometown, I was going to develop the idea further and create something I can be proud of.

"I hope that as this orchard matures, the stone will tie it in with the abbey and remind future generations of the importance of green spaces and of our town’s rich heritage."